Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after buying an additional 557,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,406 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 152,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,471,000 after purchasing an additional 41,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.05.

INTU stock opened at $395.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $392.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.34. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.55 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,648. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

