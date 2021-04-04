Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $119.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.05.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liquidia will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 214,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $667,782.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,400,010 shares of company stock worth $4,187,309 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidia by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 692,818 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at $2,807,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 130,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 70,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

