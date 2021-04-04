Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.33.

LNC stock opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. Lincoln National has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day moving average is $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,811 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 85.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Lincoln National by 149.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 15,327 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Lincoln National by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 66,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $3,631,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

