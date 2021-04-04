Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LGND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,083,390.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,088.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 44,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.86, for a total transaction of $7,878,582.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,570,638.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,727 shares of company stock worth $27,422,288 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of LGND opened at $154.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.01 and a 200-day moving average of $118.60. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -156.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

