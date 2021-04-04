Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) PT Set at C$1.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Leucrotta Exploration from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Leucrotta Exploration alerts:

Shares of Leucrotta Exploration stock opened at C$0.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$140.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40. Leucrotta Exploration has a 52-week low of C$0.25 and a 52-week high of C$0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.