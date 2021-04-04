Lethean (LTHN) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a total market cap of $466,289.46 and $701.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,591.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,080.60 or 0.03551033 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.98 or 0.00346440 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $561.93 or 0.00959075 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $264.04 or 0.00450651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.26 or 0.00391288 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.75 or 0.00322147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00024626 BTC.

Lethean Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.