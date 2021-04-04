Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FINMY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Leonardo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Leonardo stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46. Leonardo has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $4.69.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

