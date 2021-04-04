Lear (NYSE:LEA) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $214.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Lear from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Lear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.44.

Shares of LEA opened at $180.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.35, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.88. Lear has a twelve month low of $69.17 and a twelve month high of $196.26.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lear will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth $282,014,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Lear by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $862,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,777 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth $93,832,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Lear by 366.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 746,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 586,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

