LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,926 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in LCNB were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 361,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 57,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of LCNB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

LCNB stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. LCNB Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. LCNB had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $18.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that LCNB Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

LCNB Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

