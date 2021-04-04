Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 642 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,762,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $3,271,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $778,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,184,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,394. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.55. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $40.14 and a 12-month high of $64.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.