Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 406 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens increased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.55.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $225.21. 2,441,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361,154. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.89. The stock has a market cap of $167.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

