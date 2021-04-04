Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 396 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 32,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,998,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,627,891. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $72.38 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.84.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

