Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY) Now Covered by Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Landcadia Holdings III in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LCY opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Landcadia Holdings III has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings III stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Landcadia Holdings III Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

