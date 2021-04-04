Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY) Now Covered by Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Landcadia Holdings III in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of LCY opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Landcadia Holdings III has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $11.77.
Landcadia Holdings III Company Profile
Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.
