Lamden (TAU) Price Reaches $0.14

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 35.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 144.5% against the US dollar. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $19.67 million and $12,710.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010654 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000729 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.