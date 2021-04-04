Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 13,041.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Kraton were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kraton by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Kraton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kraton by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Kraton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Kraton Co. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.34.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Kraton had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $406.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

