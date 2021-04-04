Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 13,041.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Kraton were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kraton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraton by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kraton by 56.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of KRA opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14. Kraton Co. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Kraton had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $406.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

