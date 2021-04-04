Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) CFO Sells $171,600.00 in Stock

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $28.02 on Friday. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $400.55 million, a P/E ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 2.16.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Kirkland’s by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 62,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

