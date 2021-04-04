Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) PT Raised to $77.00 at TD Securities

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.22.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL stock opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of $29.58 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.54.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $691.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.95 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 738.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.