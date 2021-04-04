Kion Group’s (KIGRY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $25.28.

KION GROUP AG is a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

