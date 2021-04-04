KeyCorp Increases D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $98.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.95.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $91.17.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $248,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $239,480,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in D.R. Horton by 42.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,149,000 after acquiring an additional 748,715 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,742,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 23.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,609,000 after acquiring an additional 463,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in D.R. Horton by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 816,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,300,000 after acquiring an additional 375,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

