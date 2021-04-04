KeyCorp Increases D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $98.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.95.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $91.17.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $248,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in D.R. Horton by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 143,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 47,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

