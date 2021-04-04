Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the February 28th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have commented on KZIA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of KZIA stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.76. Kazia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

