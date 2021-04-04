Kathleen J. Affeldt Sells 1,500 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Stock

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $21,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,618.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter worth $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

