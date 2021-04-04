Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on KLR. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Shares of Kaleyra stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. Kaleyra has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $470.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kaleyra will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kaleyra news, major shareholder Avi S. Katz sold 221,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $4,281,353.82. Also, major shareholder Avi S. Katz sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $3,678,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 45,000 shares of company stock worth $857,900 and sold 658,554 shares worth $12,251,883. 50.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLR. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 6.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,574,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,173,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after buying an additional 237,700 shares during the period. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile messaging services for financial institutions and various other types of enterprises.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.