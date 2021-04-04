JustLiquidity (JUL) Trading 28% Lower Over Last Week

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 28% lower against the dollar. One JustLiquidity token can now be purchased for $116.27 or 0.00198395 BTC on major exchanges. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $50.79 million and approximately $9.53 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00074955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.45 or 0.00314745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00092505 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $446.92 or 0.00762611 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028729 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00017639 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,871 tokens. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

