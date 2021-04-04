Junto Capital Management LP Has $75.70 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Junto Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,330 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 106,550 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.5% of Junto Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $75,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $150.36 and a 1-year high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.