JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RXEEY. Oddo Bhf upgraded Rexel from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. AlphaValue raised Rexel to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Rexel alerts:

OTCMKTS RXEEY opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15. Rexel has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $20.10.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products for professional customers in Europe, the United States, Canada, China, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.