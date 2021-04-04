JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EPOKY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $23.13 on Thursday. Epiroc AB has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

