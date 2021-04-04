JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EPOKY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $23.13 on Thursday. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.