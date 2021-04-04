JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $140.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MU. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.74.

Micron Technology stock opened at $92.41 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $39.52 and a 52 week high of $95.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

