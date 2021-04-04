JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $102.31 Million Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,033,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,177 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.90% of Envista worth $102,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 596.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Get Envista alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $4,656,096.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,422. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.08 and a beta of 2.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.