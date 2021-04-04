JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 656,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 88,122 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $108,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

Shares of ASR opened at $180.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $82.08 and a fifty-two week high of $193.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.39.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $14.73 by ($13.92). The business had revenue of $207.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.82 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 22.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

