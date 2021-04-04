JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,340,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.41% of Nutrien worth $112,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,473 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,383,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,124,000 after purchasing an additional 889,941 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1,425.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 554,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,951,000 after purchasing an additional 518,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8,515.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 466,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $20,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.44. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.82.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

