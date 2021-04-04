Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives $163.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on JLL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 372,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,196,000 after purchasing an additional 96,569 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $4,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $5.48 on Friday, reaching $184.52. 297,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,037. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $79.05 and a 1-year high of $186.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.