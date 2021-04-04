Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.0% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,651 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,229,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,298,076. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $127.22 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.02. The stock has a market cap of $428.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

