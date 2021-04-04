Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Increased by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,209,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.83. 7,229,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,298,076. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.02. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $127.22 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

