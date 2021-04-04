Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for AB SKF (publ) in a report released on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AB SKF (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SKFRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33. AB SKF has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

