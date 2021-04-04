Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenneco’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.67.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Tenneco will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,999,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $24,876,205.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 110,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $1,195,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,841,977 shares of company stock valued at $138,047,269 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.