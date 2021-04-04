Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,732 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

NYSE:HWM opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

