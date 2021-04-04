Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 130,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNDX. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 645,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 176.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 117,149 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 222.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 45,171 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,451,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNDX opened at $23.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.80. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%. On average, analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNDX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

