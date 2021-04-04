Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 17,100 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 246.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 432,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 481,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,596,000 after acquiring an additional 41,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.55.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.29. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

