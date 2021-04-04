Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires Shares of 14,542 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 40.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,868,000 after buying an additional 177,304 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 261.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 97.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,754,000 after buying an additional 171,382 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,577,968.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $7,395,276.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,010 shares in the company, valued at $175,636,702.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,450 shares of company stock worth $27,923,937. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock opened at $162.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.10, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.29.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

