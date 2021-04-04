Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) by 115.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,393 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 827,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,732,000 after buying an additional 17,448 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 90,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ECON opened at $28.18 on Friday. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95.

