Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 9,352 Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEAL opened at $31.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.80. Zealand Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($9.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.90) by ($3.86). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 214.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%. Equities analysts expect that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Zealand Pharma A/S Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines in development stage focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

