Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.12 Million in PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 104,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTICU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the fourth quarter worth about $825,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,314,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000.

PTICU stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.14.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

