Jane Street Group LLC Buys 2,081 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,831,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $1,724,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $762,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $41,909.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,397.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $167,403.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,815.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,096 shares of company stock worth $1,643,801 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $119.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.49. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.72 and a fifty-two week high of $124.72.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $668.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.