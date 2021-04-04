James Huang Buys 150,000 Shares of Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Stock

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Director James Huang bought 150,000 shares of Windtree Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $354,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WINT stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $10.20.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. tru Independence LLC owned about 0.35% of Windtree Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology and medical device company, engages in the research and development of products that focus on acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its four lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

