Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of J. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,451,000 after acquiring an additional 716,744 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,138,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,720,000 after purchasing an additional 295,559 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 432,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,161,000 after purchasing an additional 259,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 984,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,266,000 after purchasing an additional 192,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on J shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $129.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $131.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.