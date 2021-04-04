Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Takes $89,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the transaction, the president now owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at $48,338,333.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,817 shares of company stock valued at $50,621,674 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $5.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $328.05. 995,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,894. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.49 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.46 and its 200-day moving average is $313.09.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

