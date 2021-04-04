Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Invests $73,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,706.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Bank of America initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.41.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $6.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $507.01. 1,063,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $517.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.67 and a 1 year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

